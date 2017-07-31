All In with Chris Hayes 07/31/17

Is Trump's agenda already dead?

Senator Sherrod Brown joins Chris Hayes to talk about the future of the Trump agenda. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

WaPo: Trump dictated son’s misleading statement on Russia meeting
2 hours 15 min ago
With Mooch, Priebus and Spicer out: who’s next?
3 hours 6 min ago
Gen. Kelly gets clean slate on first day as Chief of Staff
2 hours 46 min ago
Matthews: Trump is in an endless state of chaos
2 hours 8 min ago
Baldwin: It’s time to stop Obamacare ‘sabotage’ efforts
3 hours 38 min ago
Comedian Richard Lewis: Trump a con but supporters are ‘good people’
Scaramucci out as WH Communications Director
WH on Scaramucci departure: 'This was the president's decision'
Welker: Scaramucci’s profanity-laced rant was last straw for WH staff
Will there be a bi-partisan health care solution?

