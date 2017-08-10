All In with Chris Hayes 08/10/17

Is Trump distancing himself from Senate GOP on purpose?

The president is lashing out at Mitch McConnell and distancing himself from Senate Republicans because legislators could end the year with no big wins, says Jim Manley, former chief spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Obama era Energy Secretary: U.S. Nuclear Arsenal unchanged since January

