All In with Chris Hayes 03/13/17

How GOP health plan would affect poor in West Virginia

Bernie Sanders and Chris Hayes talk to residents of McDowell County, West Virginia about how Obamacare has affected their lives and what would happen to them if it is repealed. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sanders: GOP health care bill 'is not health care legislation'
3 hours 38 min ago
Chris: ‘Trump wants to be the resistance’
3 hours 59 min ago
WV resident: 'You're born into this generational poverty'
3 hours 56 min ago
CBO: 24 million more will be uninsured under GOP plan
7 hours 46 min ago
U.S. Attorney speaks out on ‘stunning’ resignation demand
5 hours 11 min ago
Rep. Speier: ‘The President is on very thin ice’
Deadline looms for Trump's wiretap claims
Sen. Hirono: Steve King thinks he has a 'listening ear' at WH
Dem Rep: Trump not 'emotionally stable' enough to be president
Rep. Lee: King's 'racist' statement left her 'speechless'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL