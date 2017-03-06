All In with Chris Hayes 03/06/17

How do you defend a president who deals ‘alternative facts?’

Former Trump advisor Anthony Scaramucci joins Chris Hayes to discuss the president’s latest claim that former President Obama ordered a wiretap at Trump Tower during the election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

