All In with Chris Hayes 07/27/17

Hirono: I am now an American with a pre-existing condition

Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, who was recently diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer, shares her perspective on the fight over health care reform. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Scaramucci calls Priebus 'schizophrenic, paranoiac'
3 hours 46 min ago
Graham: Skinny bill a 'half-assed' approach to Obamacare repeal
4 hours 19 min ago
Lawrence: Scaramucci ‘stupidest person ever’ to work in WH comms
3 hours 10 min ago
Sen. Markey: Neither party trusts Trump to impose Russia sanctions
3 hours 31 min ago
Blumenthal: Trump firing Mueller is admission of guilt
2 hours 16 min ago
Durbin: Skinny repeal bill is 'fraud'
4 hours 1 min ago
What’s the best way to respond to Trump’s style?
Joint Chiefs: No transgender policy changes until WH clarifies policy
11 hours 58 min ago
Panetta: Trump weakens his position as Commander-in-Chief
9 hours 21 min ago
Gillibrand: Trump attack on LGBTQ is 'morally wrong'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL