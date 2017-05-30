All In with Chris Hayes 05/30/17

Hillary Clinton, six months later

Six months after her historic loss, Hillary Clinton tells Rebecca Traister in a new profile, 'I would have won had I not been subjected to the unprecedented attacks by Comey and the Russians.' ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WH in crisis mode as Russia probe inches closer to Trump
5 hours 43 min ago
Trump's not quite 'home run' of a foreign trip
2 hours 21 min ago
Matthews: Not everyone sees the same thing when they see Trump
2 hours 50 min ago
Hillary Clinton, six months later
1 hour 55 min ago
Jackie Speier: This all adds up to something sinister
3 hours 17 min ago
U.S. missile defense test over Pacific Ocean a key milestone
5 hours 55 min ago
Nikki Haley to U.S. allies: We’ve got your back
Spicer returns to briefing room, avoids specifics on major issues
How will the Trump-Merkel feud impact global relations?
Innocent or sinister? ‘Back channels’ explained

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL