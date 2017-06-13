All In with Chris Hayes 06/13/17

Hayes: Why did 3 Trump associates lie about Kislyak?

‘It doesn’t strike you as weird that three people close to the president, under penalty of perjury, gave misleading or false answers about meeting with Russian officials?’ asks Chris Hayes of GOP Rep. Jim Jordan. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Dems fuming over Sessions' refusal to answer questions
2 hours 52 min ago
Cory Booker: Sessions should not be attorney general
1 hour 42 min ago
Warren grills Republican on secret health care bill
1 hour 3 min ago
Trump friend on Mueller: ‘He’s out to get the president’
3 hours 30 min ago
Matthews: There's something of a monarchy about Trump
1 hour 54 min ago
Hayes: Why did 3 Trump associates lie about Kislyak?
How Republicans used an ATM to hide from reporters
Russian cyber attacks found in 39 states
Attorney General Sessions and Sen. Wyden have testy exchange on recusal concerns
Sen. Reed: Sessions made effort to avoid basic questions

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL