All In with Chris Hayes 06/21/17

Hayes: Hard to say Philando Castile got due process

'Officer Yanez…had due process, which is afforded to any police officer when that officer is charged with a crime. But the truth is that due process simply is not a lived reality for millions of people who are run through the criminal justice system.' ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

After loss in GA, what's the path forward for Dems?
6 hours 31 min ago
Hayes: Hard to say Philando Castile got due process
2 hours 11 min ago
Matthews: Democrats haven't figured out how to beat Trump
3 hours 1 min ago
Sen. Brian Schatz: Senate GOP bill 'extremely cruel'
2 hours 54 min ago
Trump gets a royal snub from Queen Elizabeth
2 hours 16 min ago
Officer stabbed in possible terror incident at Michigan airport
Hayes to Franken: Is Sessions avoiding your committee?
Booker: Trump is trying to choke Obamacare dead
Ex-WH counsel: No reason to take obstruction off the table
RNC chair: Trump "energizes" base to special election victories

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL