All In with Chris Hayes 08/15/17

Has Trump done permanent damage to the presidency?

In the wake of Donald Trump’s comments about Charlottesville, Joy Reid asks historian Jon Meacham: has he done permanent damage to the office of the presidency? ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump again blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville violence
5 hours 10 min ago
Matthews: Mr. President, this wasn't the time to be impartial
2 hours 13 min ago
Momentum grows to remove Confederate monuments
1 hour 41 min ago
NBC News: WH officials stunned Trump went rogue
3 hours 11 min ago
Lieu: Trump 'intentionally enabling white supremacists'
4 hours 6 min ago
Witness to rally: Trump is lying about Charlottesville
Tech CEO defies Trump admin. demand for protester data
Howard Dean: We are a country without a president
South Carolina mayor: Trump doesn’t want to bring people together
Boston prepping for free speech rally in wake of Charlottesville

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL