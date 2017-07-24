All In with Chris Hayes 07/24/17

GOP Rep.: I'd duel female senators if they were men

Thing 1/Thing 2: Republican Congressman Blake Farenthold complained about ‘some female senators from the Northeast’ who are against the GOP health care bill, and said he might challenge one of them to a duel ‘if it was a guy from south Texas.’ ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Will Trump fire AG Jeff Sessions?
1 hour 50 min ago
Trump: GOP close to passing Obamacare replacement
Murphy: GOP secrecy on health care bill is bananas
1 hour 18 min ago
Rep. Swalwell: 'Sessions should go...for other reasons'
1 hour 48 min ago
GOP Rep.: I'd duel female senators if they were men
1 hour 8 min ago
Kushner downplays meeting with Russians
Booker: ‘Astonishing’ Kushner didn’t recognize Russian mischief
Matthews: Trump will do anything to defend his presidency
Gorka: Sessions has Trump’s 'vote of confidence’
Can Trump pardon himself?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL