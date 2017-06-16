All In with Chris Hayes 06/16/17

GOP can’t explain what their secret bill is supposed to do

A small group of Senate Republicans won't show the secret health care bill to Democrats, the public, or even many Republicans. And they can't even explain what it's supposed to do. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump confirms FBI probe, blames 'man who told me to fire' Comey
1 hour 54 min ago
Matthews: Trump has a very short fuse
1 hour 57 min ago
Congressman: Trump is ‘on the verge of a meltdown’
1 hour 50 min ago
Trump appoints son's wedding planner to HUD position
1 hour 13 min ago
Watergate prosecutor hits Trump for ‘picking on’ Rosenstein
3 hours 50 min ago
What are the next steps in the Russia probe?
Ex-Fla. Sen: Trump Cuba policies heading 'in the right direction'
What can Pres. Trump learn from Ted Nugent?
Trump ends 'one-sided deal' that eased tensions with Cuba
After shooting, politicians unite for baseball game

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL