All In with Chris Hayes 05/26/17

Gianforte apologizes to reporter...after he wins

Republican Greg Gianforte won Montana's special congressional election one day after he was charged with physically assaulting a reporter and his campaign issued a statement lying about the incident. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WaPo: Kushner and Russian Amb. discussed setting up secret backchannel with Kremlin
1 hour 13 min ago
Trump White House readies ‘war room’ for Russia probe
2 hours 44 min ago
Panetta: Russians 'very successful' in undermining FBI credibility
4 hours 8 min ago
Senate Intel Committee requests Trump campaign docs
1 hour 49 min ago
Fmr. U.S. Ambassador to NATO: Trump's visit the 'worst' in decades
5 hours 3 min ago
Joe: 'My party is going straight to hell'
What’s really going on with U.S. sanctions on Russia?
What does it mean that FBI is eyeing Kushner?
Clinton hints Trump's presidency will end like Nixon
Maddow: Did Comey really ask for more 'resources?'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL