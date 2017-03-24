All In with Chris Hayes 03/24/17

Former White House photographer throws lots of shade at Trump

Pete Souza, official White House photographer during the Obama years, has been digging through his archives and posting some serious digs at the new administration. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Schumer: 'Art of the Deal is out the window'
42 min 57 sec ago
Bernie Sanders: We beat right-wing extremists today
1 hour 17 min ago
Michael Moore: Time to fight for Medicare for all
1 hour 50 min ago
Trump blames Democrats for health care bill defeat
5 hours 3 min ago
Chris Matthews: The GOP choked with health care bill
3 hours 9 min ago
GOP pulls health care bill from House floor
Robert Costa reveals what Trump said in call after pulled health care vote
Former WH photographer throws lots of shade at Trump
What's next for improving health care?
Dem. Rep. slams Trump for blaming AHCA failure on Dems

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL