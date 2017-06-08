All In with Chris Hayes 06/08/17

Former Watergate prosecutor: Intention 'up the wazoo'

Former assistant special Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman has no doubts about whether the president obstructed justice. Find out who know what and when, and 'you'd have corrupt intent up the wazoo here,' he said. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

