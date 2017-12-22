All In with Chris Hayes 12/22/17

Former gang members try to stop Chicago's cycle of violence

With thousands of guns on the streets of Chicago, individual disputes turn deadly fast. What starts as a beef between two people often ends with five, six, seven people dead – leaving neighborhoods trapped in a bloody cycle of retaliation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

What does the Trump agenda have in store for 2018?
4 hours 54 min ago
Putin sends holiday greeting to Trump
The psychological effects of living under Trump
4 hours 22 min ago
Dems lead polls for 2018, but will it be enough?
4 hours 50 min ago
Report: President Trump included on list of top nuclear threats
4 hours 28 min ago
Lehigh Prof.: Trump is a "devout racist"
NYT: Australian allies alerted US of Papadopoulos
Does Trump deserve credit for booming economy?
Bishop Barber: "Where are the white evangelicals?"
What were the big moments of 2017?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL