All In with Chris Hayes 12/22/17
Former gang members try to stop Chicago's cycle of violence
With thousands of guns on the streets of Chicago, individual disputes turn deadly fast. What starts as a beef between two people often ends with five, six, seven people dead – leaving neighborhoods trapped in a bloody cycle of retaliation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
videos
All In America Chicago
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
How 13 days in July shaped Trump's first year in office
Alabama makes it official: Roy Moore lost Senate race
NYT: Trump says Russia probe makes America look bad
Trump: I have 'absolute right' to do what I want with DOJ
Joy on Trump's 2020 comment: It's the presidency, not a TV show
Puerto Rico crisis lingers as Trump moves on
Trump nominee's racist roots raises alarm
African-American vote threatens red South
Trump assertions on DoJ farther than Nixon
Trump asserts 'absolute right' to act on DoJ
Trump opens up about Mueller, Russia probe
Longtime friends learn after DNA test they're brothers
It's the economy stupid: Tax bill may hurt GOP in 2018
Does Trump deserve credit for surging stock markets?
Report: Trump legal team ready to attack Michael Flynn
Russia thinks U.S. is meddling in Putin's presidential campaign
Obama trumps Trump as 'most admired man'
Bad Lip Reading delivers gift for Christmas
Haley duped in call with fake leader: report
Energized Democrats hone 2018 messaging
Politics
New report shows Australian allies alerted US of Papadopoulos
NYT: Trump says Russia probe makes America look bad
Report: Trump legal team ready to attack Michael Flynn
Trump again blasts the FBI targeting Dep. Dir. McCabe
Russia investigation hangs over Trump going into 2018
Report: Mueller attacks meant to give Trump cover
Jill Stein under investigation for Russia collusion
NBC News: Feds warned Trump about Russia during 2016
FBI warned Trump in 2016 to report Russian overtures
FBI warned Trump about likely Russian attempts to infiltrate his campaign
Trump: Not ready to talk about Flynn pardon... yet
Sen. Warner: Trump Jr should answer questions in public
Jeremy Bash: Trump seems somehow beholden to Russia
WH officials reportedly avoid talking Russia with Trump
Trump's Deputy Attorney General: No good cause to fire Mueller
Why Mueller is focusing on the Trump-Flynn timeline
Trump dossier publication sparked controversy
First dossier news lost amid 2016 bombshells
Trump regard for Russia raised red flags
Dossier began as Russian hacks first surfaced
Morning Joe
Trump opens up to NYT in impromptu talk
The Economist looks to 'The World in 2018'
Can the 'Resistance' draw in the middle?
2017’s warning signs for GOP’s 2018 chances
The takeaways from Trump's NYT interview
How the GOP rift with Trump widened in '17
Trump dominated on Twitter in '17: Analysis
Why Trump's divisiveness puts the US at risk
Joe warns in new column 'A Storm is Gathering'
How the country became polarized and what to do
Police killed by guns in line of duty declining: report
NYT remembers those we lost in 2017
Howard Dean makes his predictions for Dems
How two weeks in July transformed the WH
32 tweets that encapsulate Trump's first year
How will the tax bill impact Americans next year?
Resolving the crisis with North Korea
Trump team ready to attack 'liar' Flynn: report
Tillerson takes aim at China, Russia in new op-ed
'Terrible numbers' for Trump in new poll
Rachel Maddow
Trump opens up about Mueller, Russia probe
Trump asserts 'absolute right' to act on DoJ
Trump assertions on DoJ farther than Nixon
African-American vote threatens red South
Trump nominee's racist roots raises alarm
Puerto Rico crisis lingers as Trump moves on
Happy New Year from The Rachel Maddow Show!
Mueller probing GOP work with Russian hacking
Trump team readies Flynn smear strategy: WaPo
Indicted Trump aides struggle with legal fees
Conditions favorable for Democrats in 2018
Energized Democrats hone 2018 messaging
Haley duped in call with fake leader: report
Bad Lip Reading delivers gift for Christmas
Trump GOP receptive to Kremlin attacks on FBI
GOP's anti-FBI campaign of limited use
Disinformation basic to Putin's playbook
Cruel Trump policy strikes fear in immigrants
GOP tax plan explodes the deficit on purpose
Mob-tied Trump partner gets special treatment