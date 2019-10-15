MSNBC
Listen
Watch
News
TODAY
Rachel Maddow
Morning Joe
Deadline: WH
MTP Daily
The Beat
All In
Hardball
Last Word
11th Hour
Share this —
Search
Featured Shows
Morning Joe
Weekdays 6AM ET
Hardball
Weeknights 7PM ET
All In
Weeknights 8PM ET
Rachel Maddow
Weeknights 9PM ET
Last Word
Weeknights 10PM ET
11th Hour
Weeknights 11PM ET
Deadline WH
Weekdays 4PM ET
MTP Daily
Weekdays 5PM ET
The Beat
Weeknights 6PM ET
AM Joy
Weekends 10 AM ET
More
Listen Live
TV Schedule
Watch Live
More Shows
Morning Joe First Look
MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle
MSNBC Live with Hallie Jackson
Velshi & Ruhle
Andrea Mitchell Reports
MSNBC Live with Katy Tur
MSNBC Live with Craig Melvin
MSNBC Live with Ali Velshi
MSNBC Live with Alex Witt
UP with David Gura
PoliticsNation
Kasie DC
MSNBC Documentaries
Follow msnbc
Search
Facebook
Twitter
Email
SMS
Print
Whatsapp
Reddit
Pocket
Flipboard
Pinterest
Linkedin
All In
Farrow and NBC News trade allegations as controversy reignites
03:09
Share this —
copied!
Chris Hayes comments on the allegations made in Ronan Farrow’s new book.
Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
BEST OF MSNBC
Play All
All In
Sen. Murphy on concerns over U.S. nukes on Turkish soil
The Beat with Ari
Francis Ford Coppola backs prosecutors playing Godfather clip at Trump adviser’s trial
The Beat with Ari
DOJ veteran predicts Trump’s Ukraine stonewalling will make him go ‘down in flames’ like Nixon
The Beat with Ari
Another domino falls: Giuliani goes from Hunter to hunted on impeachment
The Beat with Ari
'Fear': Trump insiders defying stonewall in impeachment probe
Andrea Mitchell Reports
Schiff: Whistleblower testimony might not be needed in impeachment inquiry
Play All