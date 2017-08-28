All In with Chris Hayes 08/28/17

Exclusive: White House staff warned not to admit Gorka

Thing 1/Thing 2: All In has obtained emails sent the night the news broke that Sebastian Gorka was leaving the White House – emails that are not remotely normal, according to two former White House staff members. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

