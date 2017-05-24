All In with Chris Hayes 05/24/17

Exclusive: Guardian reporter on Gianforte 'body slam'

Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs gives his account of what happened at a Montana campaign event where he alleges GOP candidate Greg Gianforte 'body slammed' him. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Reporter: Montana GOP candidate 'body slammed' me
49 min 6 sec ago
CBO: GOP health care plan would leave 23M uninsured
4 hours 23 min ago
Ben Carson: Poverty is a 'state of mind'
1 hour 47 min ago
Report: Russian document swayed FBI in Clinton probe
3 hours 5 min ago
Kasich: We don't want 'a wounded president'
4 hours 56 min ago
Sen. Whitehouse: Russia 'trolled the FBI'
Trump's budget breaks these 7 campaign promises
EXCLUSIVE: Trump Org. failing to track foreign cash at hotels
Sen. Sanders: Trump's budget plan is 'immoral'
Schiff confirms House Intel will also subpoena Flynn

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL