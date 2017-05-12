All In with Chris Hayes 05/12/17

Elizabeth Warren on Republicans and Trump’s 'nonsense'

The Massachusetts Senator joins Chris Hayes for a wide-ranging interview about the president, her vision for the Democratic party, and more. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump refuses comment on White House recordings
4 hours 12 min ago
Blumenthal: I still have confidence in the FBI
3 hours 9 min ago
Pete Williams: Comey would be delighted if tapes came out
1 hour 29 min ago
Greta: A sense of humor in a head-spinning week
1 hour 31 min ago
Ex-agent: FBI community ‘devastated’ over Comey ouster
2 hours 4 min ago
The credibility gap for the WH press office
Clapper: Comey was 'uneasy' about dinner with Trump
Ex-FBI agent: Signal to everyone is 'watch your back'
Fact checking Donald Trump's interview with Lester Holt
Joe Scarborough: The fish rots from the head

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL