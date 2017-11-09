All In with Chris Hayes 11/09/17

Donald Trump’s extremely unqualified nominees

Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the White House Council on Environmental Quality, Kathleen Hartnett White, had an especially cringeworthy Senate confirmation hearing this week. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

What happened when Trump was in Moscow?
1 hour 35 min ago
GOP lawmakers react to Roy Moore allegations
4 hours 34 min ago
Bodyguard rejected Russian offer of ‘5 women’ for Trump: sources
2 hours 54 min ago
Sen. Bernie Sanders: GOP tax plan is about cuts for wealthy
1 hour 24 min ago
Report: Woman alleges sexual encounter with Roy Moore when she was 14
7 hours 58 min ago
Senate Republicans roll out GOP tax plan
Breitbart editor defends Roy Moore amid allegations of sexual misconduct
Former GOP Rep.: Anti-Trump vote led to Gillespie defeat in Virginia
After Virginia, should Republicans dump Trump?
Mueller's probe cures Trump team's "Russia amnesia'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL