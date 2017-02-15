All In with Chris Hayes 02/15/17

Does Susan Sarandon still think Trump could bring the revolution?

Chris Hayes talks to the Oscar winning actor for first time since the election and since she suggested that Donald Trump could bring a revolution. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Mika explains why she won't book Kellyanne Conway
14 hours 33 min ago
Puzder withdraws nomination for Secretary of Labor
Bipartisan demands for probe into Flynn's Russia calls grow
4 hours 41 min ago
Is Trump moving from two state solution in Middle East?
3 hours 25 min ago
Tom Perez makes his case for DNC Chair position
3 hours 52 min ago
Trump dodges question about links to Russia
Mika: This looks like the steps leading to total meltdown
Trump blames 'leaks' for Flynn debacle
'Bleak' poll numbers for Trump
Sen. King: 'White House doesn't have a lot of credibility'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL