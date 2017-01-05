All In with Chris Hayes 01/05/17

Do Republicans trust Julian Assange over U.S. intel officials?

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) wavers on whether he accepts the conclusion of American intelligence professionals about Russian hacking over Wikileaks activist Julian Assange's denial of having received stolen Democratic emails from Russia. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

