All In with Chris Hayes 08/03/17

Democratic Gov. switches parties hours after GOP attack

Thing 1/Thing 2: The West Virginia Republican Party had to make an awkward explanation for their recent Twitter attack on the state’s formerly Democratic Governor, Jim Justice, when he announced he’s switching his party affiliation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Report: Mueller convenes grand jury in Russia probe
3 hours 19 min ago
W. Virginia's Dem. Gov. switches parties hours after GOP attack
1 hour 36 min ago
Trump Tower too pricey for the Secret Service
1 hour 31 min ago
Bipartisan efforts aim to block Trump from firing Mueller
2 hours 1 min ago
NH Sen: We don't need insults from Trump -- we need help
2 hours 48 min ago
Trump tax expert: Trump-Russia money trail leads to Iceland
Republicans push back at Trump tweet on Russia
Matthews: Trump's reckoning with Mueller draws closer
Dem Rep: GOP hijacking house probe on Trump-Russia
Vox: Top FBI officials could testify against Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL