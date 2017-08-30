All In with Chris Hayes 08/30/17

Dan Rather: Trump runs the risk of being irrelevant

With his political capital diminished and his agenda on the rocks, the president may find himself marginalized in Washington. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump vows 'real tax reform for everyday Americans'
3 hours 12 min ago
Could Trump issue pardons in Russia probe?
1 hour 51 min ago
Death toll climbs to 21 as Harvey blasts coast
2 hours 28 min ago
Ivanka ditches equal-pay initiative despite campaigning for it
2 hours 50 min ago
Focus group blasts Trump as 'unfit'
2 hours 4 min ago
As Congress returns, what's next on Capitol Hill?
Pastor Joel Osteen defends church's response to Harvey
Trump's Texas trip had flaws, but showing up matters
Maddowblog: Trump steered clear of storm victims
Chris Christie: Cruz is lying about Sandy relief

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL