All In with Chris Hayes 09/28/17

CT Sen. Murphy reacts to Roy Moore's Newtown comments

Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut says it is 'abhorrent' that the Republican Party is embracing Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who blamed Sandy Hook on people not following God's law. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump's Tax plan: a win for the rich?
2 hours 23 min ago
Matthews: Trump says he had vote to end Obamacare... Not true
1 hour 25 min ago
NBC: Officials admit Trump was slow on Puerto Rico
1 hour 51 min ago
The anti-corruption law that could be key to Russia probe
2 hours 59 min ago
Twitter efforts to fight Russian accounts called ‘inadequate’
2 hours 6 min ago
Poll: 56 percent don't think Donald Trump is fit to serve
Price won't take private charters anymore, but will it save his job?
Lifesaving supplies for Puerto Rico are trapped in shipping containers
Rep. Scalise: I'm living proof miracles happen
Economist slams Trump's plan: 'This is not reform'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL