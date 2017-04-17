All In with Chris Hayes 04/17/17

Could a Democrat win Newt Gingrich's old seat?

Jon Ossoff is running to become the first Democrat to win Georgia's 6th district since Jimmy Carter was president. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Rep. Maxine Waters: 'This president is hiding something'
2 hours 21 min ago
Ossoff on Trump: I don’t have admiration for the man
3 hours 7 min ago
Manhunt intensifies for Facebook murder suspect
4 hours 26 min ago
Could a Democrat win Newt Gingrich's old seat?
1 hour 56 min ago
Will anyone be charged in Prince’s death?
3 hours 41 min ago
Joe: Why would we exit the Paris agreement?
Joe Walsh: Trump should release his tax returns
Is Trump tweeting his way to World War III?
GOP Rep.: I'd advise Trump to release WH visitor logs
MaddowBlog: Not just golf, Mar-a-Lago ethics mess gets worse

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL