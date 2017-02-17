All In with Chris Hayes 02/17/17

Cost of Trump travel outpacing Obama - by a LOT

In just one month, President Trump's weekend trips to Mar-a-Lago have rung up an estimated $10 million bill. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump chooses Gen. McMaster as Nat'l Security Adviser
2 hours 18 min ago
Trump rejects veteran GOP aide over critical writings
4 hours 50 min ago
The Kremlin is watching Trump with "growing alarm"
10 hours 26 min ago
White House reassures commitment to NATO
6 hours 26 min ago
Rep. Sanford: Trump voters are 'exhausted'
7 hours 3 min ago
Joe: Trump's media statement is 'very, very dangerous'
Russia compiles psychological dossier on Trump for Putin
MaddowBlog: If only McCain's actions matched McCain's rhetoric
Trump voters tweet their regret
Fmr. Amb to Sweden: Trump would've been briefed on terror attack

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL