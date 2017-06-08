All In with Chris Hayes 06/08/17

Comey's damning assessment of the president's character

Dan Rather and Joy Reid join Chris Hayes to discuss James Comey's Senate testimony, in which he repeatedly accused the president of lying. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

