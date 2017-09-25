All In with Chris Hayes 09/25/17

Clinton: 'Quite telling' Trump attacks black athletes not neo...

Hillary Clinton reacts to Donald Trump’s last 72 hours – including criticizing black athletes protesting while ignoring the crisis in Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Maria – and says everything he does is to keep the affections of his hard-core base. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Clinton: Trump attacks black athletes but not neo-Nazis
