All In with Chris Hayes 06/12/17

Chris Hayes explains the ‘shameless’ McConnell doctrine

‘In an era of extreme polarization and weak institutions, you can get away with whatever you’re shameless enough to pursue,’ says Chris Hayes. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

