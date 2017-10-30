All In with Chris Hayes 10/30/17

Chris Hayes explains the Mueller investigation latest

Paul Manafort and Rick Gates were indicted on the same day we learned that a third Trump advisor, George Papadopolous, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about efforts to collude with Russia during the campaign – and he’s been actively cooperating with the Mueller investigation for months. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

3 former Trump campaign officials charged by special counsel
2 hours 51 min ago
Facebook: Russian-backed election content reached 126M
2 hours 31 min ago
What's next for Mueller's Russia investigation?
3 hours 37 sec ago
Schiff: Papadopoulos was on Senate Intel's radar
4 hours 23 min ago
Will President Trump fire Mueller?
2 hours 4 min ago
Swalwell: Ex-Trump adviser only told FBI truth once confronted
7 hours 34 min ago
Manafort, Gates indicted for conspiracy, money laundering
Fmr. Trump adviser pleads guilty to making false statements to FBI
Joe: This is happening today because Trump fired Comey
Who is Rick Gates?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL