All In with Chris Hayes 02/10/17

Chicagoan in town hall: 'We’re begging' for help

Camilla Williams, who’s lost 29 loved ones, tells Chris Hayes her city desperately needs resources to fight the violence. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Official: Russia eyes sending Snowden to U.S. as 'gift' to Trump
Cummings: Ivanka Trump plug ‘clear violation’
6 hours 59 min ago
Court hands Trump a loss and a civics lesson in ban ruling
22 hours 19 min ago
Emmett Till's cousin continues to seek truth
7 hours 40 min ago
Kellyanne Conway may face a federal ethics inquiry
20 hours 35 min ago
Tom Perez: Democrats need to 'organize'
Trump’s options after immigration ruling
Will tax payers cover the cost of the border wall?
Trump: Gorsuch's criticism of me misrepresented (it wasn't)
Rep. Chaffetz met by boos during town hall

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL