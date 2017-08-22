All In with Chris Hayes 08/22/17

CEO critical of Trump responds to angry backlash

Ravin Gandhi, CEO and founder of GMM non-stick coatings for cookware, wrote an op-ed for CNBC titled, ‘I tried to give Trump a chance. But after Charlottesville, it’s over.’ The backlash was swift, and full of hate and racist scorn. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

'Back up, you creep': First look at Clinton's new book
6 hours 6 min ago
Why Sen. Heller's GOP challenger confident he will win
1 hour 46 min ago
For Facts Sake: Checking Trump's Arizona rally
52 min 24 sec ago
Joe: Arizona rally was Trump at his worst
6 hours 36 min ago
NYT: Trump attacked McConnell on Russia investigation
15 hours 35 min ago
Lawrence fact checks Trump rally in real-time
Trump hints he'll pardon convicted Sheriff Joe Arpaio
Phoenix mayor: Trump speech unhelpful and divisive
Trump adviser Carl Icahn mired in self-dealing scandal
Arizona Trump voters react to McCain's 'thumbs down'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL