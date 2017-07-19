All In with Chris Hayes 07/19/17

CBO: New health care bill would leave 32 million uninsured

The president threatens and cajoles Republican senators as the CBO says the new, repeal-only plan will leave 32 million people uninsured and double premiums. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Top Stories

Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor
2 hours 7 min ago
Trump to NYT: I wouldn’t have hired Sessions if I knew he’d recuse
2 hours 24 min ago
NYT: Trump warns Mueller to not delve in finances unrelated to Russia
2 hours 42 min ago
Trump Jr, Manafort, Kushner invited to testify
3 hours 26 min ago
Matthews: Trump doesn't care if millions lose their insurance
2 hours 27 min ago
James Clapper: Trump is making Russia great again
3 hours 6 min ago
CBO: 17 million fewer insured under GOP Obamacare repeal
Trump: GOP 'shouldn't leave town' until health bill is passed
Head of Trump's voter fraud comm: 'May never know' if Clinton won popular vote
Are female Senators the only Republicans standing up to Pres. Trump?

