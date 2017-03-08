All In with Chris Hayes 03/08/17

Carville: It won't be easy to sell 'Chumpcare'

James Carville says that if Republicans thought it would be easy to pass their health care bill - aka Trumpcare - they have another think coming. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

