All In with Chris Hayes 05/11/17

Carter Page: I regularly briefed CIA, FBI

Former Trump campaign foreign policy advisor Carter Page tells Chris Hayes that over the years, from time to time, he has been consulted by the CIA and FBI for his Russia expertise. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

