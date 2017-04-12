All In with Chris Hayes 04/12/17

Bill O'Reilly is taking a 'vacation' - but will he return?

In the wake of sexual harassment allegations, Fox News host Bill O'Reilly is taking a vacation - but sources say that there is serious discussion about him not coming back. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Tillerson: Putin and I 'frankly discussed' relationship
7 hours 5 min ago
Trump's opinion of Putin 'getting a little icier'
3 hours 50 min ago
Manafort may register as a foreign agent
McFaul: Trump ‘more mysterious’ to Putin than ever before
2 hours 45 min ago
Jon Ossoff: 'Grassroots organizers' are true Dem party leaders
4 hours 5 min ago
'If Trump cared about Syrians he wouldn't ban them'
9 hours 25 min ago
'I screwed up.' Watch Sean Spicer's apology
Joe: Trump doesn't give Bannon a ringing endorsement
14 hours 35 min ago
Did Bill O'Reilly just speak his last words on Fox News?
MaddowBlog: Amid turmoil, Trump says of Bannon, 'I like Steve, but...'

