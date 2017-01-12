All In with Chris Hayes 01/12/17

Bernie Sanders explains the Republican plan to destroy Obamacare

Senator Bernie Sanders tells Chris Hayes what the Republican's real agenda is for repealing the Affordable Care Act and how Democrats plan to resist them. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

