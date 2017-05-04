All In with Chris Hayes 05/04/17

A tale of two pre-existing conditions

A 7-year-old British girl returned to school today with a new medical device paid for by the National Health Service. Meanwhile, in the U.S., Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz returned to the House after an insured surgery to vote on repealing health coverage. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

