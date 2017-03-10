All In with Chris Hayes 03/10/17

9 million painkillers shipped to tiny West Virginia town

In just two years, drug wholesalers shipped 9 million opioid pills to a pharmacy in Kermit, WV, a town of just 400 people. Now the town is trying to take the wholesalers to court. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

