9 million painkillers shipped to tiny West Virginia town

In just two years, drug wholesalers shipped 9 million opioid pills to a pharmacy in Kermit, WV, a town of just 400 people. Now the town is trying to take the wholesalers to court. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

