All In with Chris Hayes 08/03/17

2 bipartisan efforts to block Trump from firing Mueller

There are now two bipartisan bills in the Senate aiming to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller from any action by President Trump or his subordinates to fire him. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Report: Mueller convenes grand jury in Russia probe
3 hours 16 min ago
W. Virginia's Dem. Gov. switches parties hours after GOP attack
1 hour 34 min ago
Trump Tower too pricey for the Secret Service
1 hour 29 min ago
Bipartisan efforts aim to block Trump from firing Mueller
1 hour 58 min ago
NH Sen: We don't need insults from Trump -- we need help
2 hours 45 min ago
Trump tax expert: Trump-Russia money trail leads to Iceland
Republicans push back at Trump tweet on Russia
Matthews: Trump's reckoning with Mueller draws closer
Dem Rep: GOP hijacking house probe on Trump-Russia
Vox: Top FBI officials could testify against Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL