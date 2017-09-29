All In with Chris Hayes 09/29/17

‘This is not the finest hour of the United States government’ ...

Sen. Bill Nelson (D) Florida, has urged the president to leverage all available resources to help the people of Puerto Rico. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

San Juan Mayor: We are dying here
1 hour 55 min ago
More Trump cabinet officials caught using private planes
2 hours 23 min ago
Matthews: Trump has allowed oligarchs to reign free
1 hour 24 min ago
Congressman says Trump having 'Katrina' moment
2 hours 55 min ago
Trump ousts Price over travel expenses that mirror his own
3 hours 9 min ago
Tom Price resigns as HHS Secretary
4 hours 44 min ago
GOP aims to put Russian bank lawyer in DoJ job
Puerto Rico Native: Only 10K personnel on ground, while Florida had 40K after Irma
Trump could reportedly reap $1bn under his tax plan
U.S. cutting Cuba embassy staff in wake of health attacks

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL