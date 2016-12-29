All In America: The Hottest Year

2016 is on track to be the hottest year on record, and it’s having an impact on communities throughout the United States. All In traveled across the country this year, from Louisiana to Alaska to Florida, from remote villages to major cities, to see the effects of a warming planet on American lives right now.

Barrow, Alaska: The leading edge of climate change All In traveled to the northernmost city in the country, Barrow, Alaska, to see how a community that depends on the disappearing arctic ice is handling the rapidly changing climate and to see how scientists in Barrow are monitoring the leading causes…

The Vanishing Island The people of Isle de Jean Charles, Louisiana are among the first Americans directly impacted by climate change that the federal government is helping relocate.

'We as a people will become afraid of the ocean' Miami, Florida is already feeling the impacts of climate change - how will a city deal with the rising seas?

Power to the people All in traveled to Nevada, where one of the more brutal fights between the nascent solar industry and the local utility company erupted this year. These kind of fights are becoming increasingly common across the country – All In takes a close look at