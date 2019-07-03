BREAKING: Justice Department reverses course, seeking way to add citizenship question to census

Ali Velshi

Why Trump admin’s attempt to deny asylum seekers bail was denied

02:19

MSNBC Legal Analyst Danny Cevallos joins Ali Velshi to explain why a federal judge’s reversal of Attorney General William Barr’s directive on indefinite detention for asylum-seekers was ruled unconstitutional, and how it’s just one example of the Trump administration’s policies causing the backlog of cases in the U.S. immigration system.July 3, 2019

BEST OF MSNBC

Play All
Play All