Why Trump admin’s attempt to deny asylum seekers bail was denied

BREAKING: Justice Department reverses course, seeking way to add citizenship question to census
Why Trump admin’s attempt to deny asylum seekers bail was denied02:19
MSNBC Legal Analyst Danny Cevallos joins Ali Velshi to explain why a federal judge’s reversal of Attorney General William Barr’s directive on indefinite detention for asylum-seekers was ruled unconstitutional, and how it’s just one example of the Trump administration’s policies causing the backlog of cases in the U.S. immigration system.