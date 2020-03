Senator Elizabeth Warren released a slew of policy plans and delivered energetic debate performances over the course of her White House run. But now that she’s exited, Democrats are left with two major contenders, both white men in their late 70’s. Aimee Allison, founder of She the People, and Soraya Chemaly, author of “Rage Becomes Her”, join Ali Velshi to discuss the obstacles facing women running for the nation’s highest office.