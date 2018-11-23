Ali Velshi

Roger Stone associate Jerome Corsi negotiating plea agreement with Mueller

Roger Stone associate and conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi confirmed to NBC News that he is negotiating a plea agreement with special counsel Robert Mueller. Corsi has been questioned over his connection with WikiLeaks.Nov. 23, 2018

