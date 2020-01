Following the U.S. killing of Iran’s top general, Qasem Soleimani, we are learning more about the depths of his power . MSNBC’s Ali Velshi talks with Ali Soufan, former FBI counterterrorism agent, CEO of The Soufan Group and author of "Anatomy of Terror: From the Death of bin Laden to the Rise of the Islamic State,” about Soleimani’s influence and what his death means for the people of Iran.