In testimony, Kent called Trump's Ukraine conduct 'injurious to the rule of law,' and says he has notes

State Department official George Kent, a key witness in the impeachment inquiry of President Trump, told House investigators last month he'd taken notes about specific conversations he'd witnessed related to White House's actions regarding Ukraine that he said were "injurious to the rule of law, both in Ukraine and the U.S," according to a transcript of his testimony made public Thursday. Garrett Haake reports.