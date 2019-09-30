Ex-natl. security officials back impeachment inquiry into Trump

Ex-natl. security officials back impeachment inquiry into Trump07:45
More than 300 former national security and foreign policy officials are speaking out against the President’s actions on Ukraine, calling the controversy a “profound national security concern.” Former Senior Director on the National Security Council, Jeffrey Prescott, and Tess Bridgeman, former Deputy Legal Adviser to the National Security Council, join Ali Velshi to discuss why they signed the letter and why they believe impeachment is necessary.